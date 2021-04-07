St. Clair County Schools to lift mask restrictions May 1

The St. Clair County Board of Education announced through its Facebook page its plans for mask requirements after Gov. Kay Ivey’s current mask mandate ends April 9. Each school system in Alabama is allowed to decide how it wants to proceed.
The board decided after consulting with other health professionals that it would continue to require students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks throughout the rest of April in order for state testing to be conducted safely. However, beginning May 1, the board will no longer require students and staff to wear masks, but still strongly encourage them for the rest of the school year.
The announcement also stated that visitors will still be required to wear masks and certain social distancing guidelines will continue to be implemented according to the Center for Disease Control.
“Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation as we continue to provide safety to our staff and students, while doing our best to return to normal operations,” a representative of the board said.