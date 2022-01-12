St. Clair County Schools to go virtual Thursday through Tuesday

St. Clair County Schools announced that it will be going virtual starting Thursday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 18. This will consist of a total of three regular school days as schools planned to be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the decision was made due to a staffing shortage related to teacher absences.
“We must make sure we can educate, transport, feed and supervise our students,” he said. “The COVID increase has made those components extremely difficult.”
The superintendent added that while sports will continue, athletes will be required to wear a mask during this time.