St. Clair County Schools sees progress in Leadership 101 program

Over the past couple of years, the St. Clair County Board of Education has created and implemented a new leadership 101 professional development training program.
High School Curriculum Coordinator Wayne Trucks said this program was put in place to give unofficial leaders a chance to grow and be hired for any future leadership positions in an attempt to hire from within.
In order to qualify for the program, principals will nominate a few teachers at each school who are either interested in administration or act as an informal leader.
“It gives us an opportunity to help teachers prepare for more formal leadership roles as well as learn a little more about the how and why of administration,” Trucks said.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the program has been successful as promotions have been made from those who have been part of the program. However, the training is not just for those looking to become principals and assistant principals, but those who want to be leaders within their respective schools.
He added that while COVID prevented some in person meetings, the teachers and coordinators were still able to conduct virtual meetings.
“We want to be able to promote from within; it's extremely important that we help our teachers and principals to be able to grow within their trade,” Howard said.
The school system also has other professional development programs in place such as regular meetings for all principals and assistant principals, novice teachers and teacher leaders, or teachers with an administrative certificate.