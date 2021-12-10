St. Clair County Schools recognize 2021 All-County Volleyball Team

St. Clair County Schools have recognized its 2021 All-County Volleyball Team.
Ragland’s Campbell Grace Adams was given the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award while Springville’s Sandlin Short was awarded Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Ragland head coach Brooke Ford was awarded Coach of the year after leading her team to the 2021 Elite 8 State Tournament.
The team includes Campbell Grace Adams, Cadence Buchanan, Sammie Day-Jones, Rylee Mickler and Kloey Poe from Ragland High School; Morgan Baswell Kloey Daniel, Sandlin Short, Brooke Walker and Kira Young from Springville; Whitney Goodwin and Sera Beth Potter from Ashville; Bethany Shelton from St. Clair County High School and Tarryn Woodall from Moody.