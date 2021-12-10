St. Clair County Schools name 2021 All-County Football Team

St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its 2021 All-County Football Team.
Moody’s Matthew McDonald and Springville’s Cody Abts were both honored as Defensive MVPs while Moody’s A.J. Wallace was named Offensive MVP. Moody head coach Adam Wallace was named Coach of the Year.
Members for this year include Ethan Courtney, Owen Schall, Kentrell Turner, Javaris Turner and Jordan Turner from Ragland High School; Dylan Harris, Cole Hyatt, Chandler McGinnis, Ashton Mostella, Greyson Simpson and Jalen Williams from Ashville; Davion Dozier, A.J. Madison, Mason Myers, Kolby Seymour and Logan Suggs from Moody; Noel Cox, Jacob Niel, Jamel Williams and Johnnie Wolf from Springville; and Chris Hardin and Jalen Williams from St. Clair County High School.
Honorable mentions include Skyler Cross, Kain Head, Trevor Horsley and Travis Smith (Ashville); Jordan Nichols, Luke Richardson, D.J. Salas, C.J. Williams and Matt Wolf (Springville); Gavyn Baker, Chase Jackson and Blaine Burke (Moody); Will Clark, Brett Sisson and Jaiden Isbell (Ragland); and Ethan Jackson, Will Keenum and Tyson Stein (St. Clair County High School).