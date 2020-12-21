St. Clair County Schools employees will get extra $300

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education approved a $300 supplement for all full-time employees.
The move came during the BOE’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15. The board also approved 10 additional COVID-relief days if a second quarantine were required.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the $300 will be given to employees for the Dec. 18 work day entailing additional sanitization work along with the teachers’ hard work throughout the school year.
“I think it’s a good gesture for our employees that have gone above and beyond, even back in March,” Howard said.
The total cost of the supplement for full-time employees is $345,000 and will be paid for by the board’s General Fund. While using C.A.R.E.S. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money was initially discussed, the grant money is not allowed to be used for supplements or hazard pay, according to Howard.
Employees in the following leave statuses will not receive the supplement: Long-term medical leave (family or personal), leave of absence, administrative leave and/or military leave.
The board also voted to allow 10 additional COVID-relief days for employees who may have been exposed to the virus for a second time. Previously, employees had to use their sick days to cover any extra quarantine days needed.
According to Howard, employees must meet one of the following criteria to qualify for the extra quarantine days:
Employee placed on quarantine because of exposure on the job;
Employee’s school aged child (Pre-K-12) lives with him/her and tests positive for COVID;
Employee’s school aged child (12 and under) is placed on quarantine, and the employee must provide child care due to his/her age. Other ages will be considered under certain circumstances; and
Employee is caring for his or her child whose place of child care is closed (or child care provider is unavailable) due to COVID-19 related reasons, then the federal guidelines of 67 percent salary will apply.
“If the employee has to quarantine because of something at school, I think it's our obligation to provide help so they don’t have to take sick days for something that is beyond their control,” Howard said.
“Now, if they purposely go outside the school system and have parties and those things and are exposed there, that’s when the burden cannot be placed on us.”
In other matters, the council
Recognized the following people: Laura Wilson for her Alabama Elementary Art Teacher of the Year Award, Meghan McCarthy for her Alabama Wendy’s High School Heisman Award and the Springville High School Journalism Department;
Approved an agreement with the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts for facility use for the St. Clair County Schools fine arts programs;
Approved the city of Ashville to using the Ashville Middle School gym for youth basketball games;
Approved Moody Youth Basketball using the Moody Middle School gym for practice; and
Announced the next board meeting will be at the Odenville Middle School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.