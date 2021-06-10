St. Clair County Schools announce 2021 All-County softball team

St. Clair County Schools announced its 2021 All-St. Clair County softball team along with the team's Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Those selected include: Alex Harvard, Carmen Terry, Kendall Trimm and Maddie Barfield (Moody); Brooklyn Sertell, Kenzie Leslie and Brandy Peoples (SCCHS); Carley Thomason, Hannah England, Whitney Goodwin, Ashlee Eastis and Juli Mostillo (Ashville); Sammie Day-Jones, Addie Campbell and Campbell Grace-Adams (Ragland); Tatum Bartlett, Reagan Cornelius, Graci Black, Bekah Hargrove, McKenzie Brown and MVP Makalyn Kyser (Springville).
Springville’s Brandon Easterwood was named All-County Coach of the Year.