St. Clair County Schools announce 2021 All-County softball team

Pictured in front, from left, are Tatum Bartlett, Reagan Cornelius, Graci Black and Coach Brandon Easterwood. In the middle, from left, are Brooklyn Sertell, Alex Harvard and Maddie Barfield. In the back, from left, are Carley Thomason, Hannah England, Whitney Goodwin and Juli Mostillo. Not pictured are Ashlee Eastis, Carmen Terry, Kendall Trimm. Sammie Day-Jones, Addie Campbell, Campbell Grace-Adams, Kenzie Leslie, Brandy Peoples, Makalyn Kyser, Bekah Hargrove and McKenzie Brown.

St. Clair County Schools announced its 2021 All-St. Clair County softball team along with the team's Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year. 

Those selected include: Alex Harvard, Carmen Terry, Kendall Trimm and Maddie Barfield (Moody); Brooklyn Sertell, Kenzie Leslie and Brandy Peoples (SCCHS); Carley Thomason, Hannah England, Whitney Goodwin, Ashlee Eastis and Juli Mostillo (Ashville); Sammie Day-Jones, Addie Campbell and Campbell Grace-Adams (Ragland); Tatum Bartlett, Reagan Cornelius, Graci Black, Bekah Hargrove, McKenzie Brown and MVP Makalyn Kyser (Springville). 

Springville’s Brandon Easterwood was named All-County Coach of the Year.

