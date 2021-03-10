You have permission to edit this article.
St. Clair County Schools announce 2020-21 All-County basketball teams (with photos)

St. Clair County School athletics recently announced its 2020-2021 boys and girls All-St. Clair County basketball teams.

On the boys team is MVP Ben Bianchi, Jake Goolsby and Cason Kersh (Springville); Peyton Ingram, Ceione Reeves and Davion Dozier (Moody); Josh Phillips, C.J. Lawler and Jordan Turner (Ragland); and Adriane Hernandez (Ashville).

The girls all-county team includes MVP Abbie Talton, Makalyn Kyser and Bella Bullington (Springville); Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams (Ragland); Sydne Pope and Kensley Harrell (St. Clair County); Maddie Barfield and Tori Pyles (Moody); and Ryleigh Waid and Sera Beth Potter (Ashville).

Moody’s Chad Bates was named the boys coach of the year, while Sawyer Merritt was named the girls coach of the year.

