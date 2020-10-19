St Clair County Schools adopts new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard announced the school district will adhere to the new Alabama Department of Public Health quarantine guidelines related to COVID-19.
Howard made the announcement through the school system's Facebook page.
Howard said only students who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes of another student who has received a positive test result or has experienced loss of taste or smell will be notified to quarantine.
Previously, any individual who had been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 would be asked to quarantine without consideration of the duration and distance of the exposure.
“We will continue our safety plan under the guidance of the ADPH and will continue to notify only those students and parents directly exposed to the person. We do not contact trace for secondary exposures,” said Howard.
“The governor’s health order is still under effect until Nov. 3, so we will continue to enforce those mandates and rules associated with safety during the pandemic. Once the health order changes, we will adjust accordingly.”
According to Howard, masks will also become mandatory at all times inside gymnasiums during upcoming sporting events such as basketball, wrestling and indoor track.
Attendance will also be reduced, with students and parents being allotted time to purchase tickets first.
However, before any final decisions are made for upcoming athletic events, the school board will continue to wait on any additional announcements from the AHSAA.
According to the ADPH website, additional revised CDC guidelines include the following:
If a COVID-19 patient has had a fever, the recommended number of hours that have passed since his/her last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications is reduced from 72 to 24 to discontinue isolation.
Asymptomatic persons can discontinue isolation and other precautions 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for [coronavirus].
For persons who were diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 and remained asymptomatic after recovery, retesting is not recommended within three months after the date symptoms began for the initial COVID-19 infection.
For persons who never developed symptoms, the date of the first positive RT-PCR test for [coronavirus] should be used in place of the date of symptom onset to determine length of isolation.