Fumble recovery

One of the big plays for the St. Clair County Saints on defense Friday was a fumble recovery that was caused by Nicholas Brown and recovered by Landon Whitehead.

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

ODENVILLE – The St. Clair County Saints fell to 0-2 on the season as they were upended 42-7 Friday by the Cherokee County Warriors. 

The first touchdown by the Warriors came after a Saint fumble early in the first quarter. By the time the first quarter ended, Cherokee County was up 21-0 after a 30-yard run by Slade Alexander.

With 5:42 remaining before halftime, Cherokee County’s Julia Bynum scored on a 65-yard run to make it 28-0.

One bright spot for the Saints came less than a minute later as Joshua Ruff scored on a 59-yard run. Jayden Hayes added the extra point to make the halftime score 28-7.

St. Clair fumbled early in the third quarter and Cherokee County capitalized on the miscue. Vicente Mejia scored on a five-yard run to make the score 35-7.

The last touchdown by the Warriors came late in the third quarter on a 70-yard run by Caleb Malone to make the final score 42-7.

The Saints look to pick up their first win of the season Friday night as they host the 0-1 Moody Blue Devils in a region contest. 

 

Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...