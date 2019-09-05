ODENVILLE – The St. Clair County Saints fell to 0-2 on the season as they were upended 42-7 Friday by the Cherokee County Warriors.
The first touchdown by the Warriors came after a Saint fumble early in the first quarter. By the time the first quarter ended, Cherokee County was up 21-0 after a 30-yard run by Slade Alexander.
With 5:42 remaining before halftime, Cherokee County’s Julia Bynum scored on a 65-yard run to make it 28-0.
One bright spot for the Saints came less than a minute later as Joshua Ruff scored on a 59-yard run. Jayden Hayes added the extra point to make the halftime score 28-7.
St. Clair fumbled early in the third quarter and Cherokee County capitalized on the miscue. Vicente Mejia scored on a five-yard run to make the score 35-7.
The last touchdown by the Warriors came late in the third quarter on a 70-yard run by Caleb Malone to make the final score 42-7.
The Saints look to pick up their first win of the season Friday night as they host the 0-1 Moody Blue Devils in a region contest.
