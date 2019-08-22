Dreams came true in Orlando, Fl., last month when St. Clair County High School student MattiLynn Prince was crowned Princess America Pageants’ National Jr. Teen 2019.
She is the 15-year-old daughter of Chip and Valerie Prince, and aspires to become an elementary school teacher and boutique co-owner. Her list of accomplishments include being a member of the Gifted Education Program, SGA officer, yearbook, and a Diamond Doll. She has also volunteered with the Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Backpack Buddies, and the Humane Society.
“Serving as a national titleholder gives me a chance to represent St. Clair County on the national level,” Prince said. “I have a responsibility to do something with the opportunity I have been given. I want to serve as a role model for younger students by teaching them that community service can be fun and not just something you have to do. I want to learn everything I can from this experience and meet as many people as I can. I am looking for organizations or groups that support charitable causes. I want to introduce Give Kids The World (GKTW) to them so maybe they will work with me to do fundraising for this cause I get the opportunity to represent.”
Prince loves numerous styles of dance, and says that the best advice she has ever received is "Don't wait on life to be perfect to be happy!"
The Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Fl., played host to Princess America Pageants’ 2019 week-long national event. Contestants from across the country met in the Sunshine State to compete for cash, prizes, scholarships and awards.
Chip Prince said this system impressed him because it provides so much development, training and mentoring, not only for future pageants, but growth for the coming work years.
“Poise in an interview is a skill that each of these young women will use throughout their life,” he said. “I saw firsthand on the stage and one-on-one the presence each of these National queens possessed.”
Valerie Prince said she is proud of the fact that her daughter doesn’t give up when she has a goal and she doesn’t let disappointments keep her down.
“This is her third time competing on a national level,” Mrs. Prince said. “It would have been easy to give up after not doing as well as she wanted the first two times. I remind her that “to whom much is given, much is expected,” so she is expected to do something meaningful with this title.”
Valerie Prince said they are particularly happy that her title is in a pageant system that champions the cause of granting wishes to kids with serious medical problems. “When volunteering at GKTW during pageant week, the contestants set up holiday crafts for the kids,” she said. “Holidays are celebrated all year at GKTW because so many of the kids are or were too sick during the actual holiday to enjoy it. GKTW is a magical place where there is no sickness or sadness, only happiness and joy. The other focus of the Princess America pageant system is developing skills and providing opportunities for its contestants (such as a model casting call during pageant week) and grooming titleholders to compete in the two major national pageant systems in the U.S. They have an impressive list of former titleholders who went on to hold state and national titles in these systems. MattiLynn has had the opportunity to meet so many people from all walks of life and she is experiencing things she never has before. It’s not every day that you meet Miss Ireland or people who have been on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or ‘The Bachelorette’.”
