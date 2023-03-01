St. Clair County quarterback signs with Faulkner University

St. Clair County senior Nigel Dowdell answered some questions after announcing his intentions to play football for Faulkner University beginning next season. Answers may have been edited slightly for clarity.
Current positions for St. Clair County: Quarterback and defensive back
Q. Why did you pick Faulkner University?
A. I chose Faulkner because it was close to home and I liked the school.
Q. What did that coaching staff say they like about you?
A. They liked my athleticism and what I could do in the classroom.
Q. How have you gotten better since the start of your junior season?
A. I’ve gotten more athletic and developed more.
Q. What is your favorite memory from your high school football career?
A. Just being able to play football with my teammates.