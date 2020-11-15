St. Clair County pilots donate $21K to Sloan Harmon Scholarship Fund (with photos)

PELL CITY -- A group of pilots at the St. Clair County Airport presented the Sloan Harmon Memorial Scholarship Fund with a check for $21,000 on Saturday.
The money came from donations received through a raffle for a 2020 Jeep Renegade given away during the airport’s Aviation Career Day on Sept. 26.
The check was presented by local pilots Ike Newton and Wendy Watson to District Attorney Lyle Harmon and his wife, Shelly, who both serve on the board for the foundation.
The Harmons said they founded the foundation in honor of their late son, Sloan, to help young people pursue careers in aviation. Sloan died in November 2019 after he was shot while driving his car down Kelly Road, near a Valero station in Moody.
Sloan was enlisted as a United States Air Force crew chief in the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the Alabama Air National Guard in Birmingham while also attending Jefferson State Community College.
Lyle said Sloan planned to finish his education and then fly the same KC-135 Stratotankers that he helped maintain as a crew chief.
Before Sloan joined the military, he worked as a line boy at the St. Clair County Airport for several months.
During that time, Sloan became part of the big family of folks who work at or fly out of the airport, Wendy Watson said. After his death, everyone wanted to do something to honor him, she said.
The desire to honor Sloan is something Lyle said he and his family appreciate.
“The generosity shown by Ike and Wendy and everyone else is humbling,” Lyle said. “Their desire to help us honor our son and his passion for aviation is overwhelming.”
Lyle said that on average, the training required to get a civilian flying license costs $10,000 to $12,000.
He said while the foundation cannot provide all of those funds, it wants to help people get started. Lyle said the first scholarship from the foundation was given out in September to Harrison Fausnaugh, of Pell City.