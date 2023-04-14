St. Clair County Pell City Farmers Market set to open May31

Mark your calendars now - The St. Clair County Farmers Market in Pell City will open for their 15th year on Wednesday, May 31, from 1-5 p.m.
With the spring growing season now in full swing, virtually any fruit or vegetable you need for your spring/summer picnic or barbeque, when in season, can be found at our local farmers market.
The St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market will open every Wednesday, from May 31st through September 27th throughout the growing season, weather permitting.
Fred Phillips and Brenda Umphrey are our Co- Market Managers. They’ve already got their producer’s lined up for this year, offering locally grown produce, honey, brittle, baked goods and fried pies.
Remember, this is a grower’s-only market and re-selling is not allowed, so what you see at the market has usually been picked fresh that morning by the producer.
The St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market is also a Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Program redemption site, so be sure to bring your Alabama Farmers Market Authority vouchers with you.
We also plan to have a weekly giveaway and free tastings each month.
The market will set-up each week at the Avondale Mills Walking Track, across the street from Pell City's Fire Station No. 1 on U.S. 78.
Just look for all the white tents!
For updates about what is available at the Market each week, be sure to “like” the St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market page.
For more information about the market, contact Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, at the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.
Remember, we already have our producers lined up for this year and are currently NOT accepting any others.