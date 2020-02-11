St. Clair County mourns slain Kimberly officer who started in Ashville

ODENVILLE — Flags were flown at half staff as Kimberly police officer and Odenville native Nick O’Rear was laid to rest on Monday.
O’Rear was shot late last Tuesday while in pursuit of a vehicle on Interstate-65. O’Rear served as a K-9 Officer for the Kimberly Police Department and had previously worked for the Ashville and Trafford police departments.
Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said O’Rear’s loss has hit the city hard.
“This hit home for us,” he said. “We gave him his start in police work.”
Mostella said O’Rear was an officer who took his job incredibly seriously, and was a well-known and well-liked officer.
“He was an all-around good officer for us,” he said. “I was proud of the way he represented us while he was here.”
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered that flags be flown half-staff Monday to honor O'Rear’s sacrifice in the line of duty.
“Let us remember the life and service of Officer O’rear, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten,” she said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, the Kimberly Police and the city of Kimberly.”
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said St. Clair County has suffered the loss of one of its stand-out young men.
“God bless the family of Officer Nick O’Rear,” Harmon said. “St. Clair County has lost another young man with a servant's heart.”
Harmon also thanked O’Rear and offered his condolences to the family.
“Words can not express our gratitude for his service to our community and to his family for their loss,” he said.
St. Clair County Chief Deputy John McWater said he never knew O’Rear. “I never had the opportunity to meet him.”
McWaters said that several deputies from the department had worked with O’Rear during his time in Ashville, and they all spoke highly of him. Four deputies were off duty Monday to attend the funeral with several other night shift officers likely to attend, he said.
Even without knowing O’Rear, McWaters said he still feels the pain of his loss.
“Even when you don’t know the officer,” he said, “you hurt.”