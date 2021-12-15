St. Clair County Master Gardeners elect 2022 officers and recognize graduates

We would like to congratulate our two St. Clair County Master Gardener Interns, Kim Hollingsworth and Brenda Preston, who graduated Thursday, Dec. 9, during the St. Clair County Master Gardener Association’s annual Christmas party held at Moody City Hall.
Regional Extension Agent Bethany O’Rear presented our new graduates with a certificate and their official Master Gardener badge. Susan Rolli also graduated, but was unable to attend.
The group also installed its 2022 officers. Pam Garrison will serve as president with Carol Crow as vice president. Vicki Jaco was named secretary, Candy McElroy as assistant secretary, Adrienne Bourland as treasurer and Janet Collins as assistant treasurer.
Congratulations again graduates and thanks to all who have stepped up to serve on the 2022 board. The St. Clair County Extension Office will offer another Master Gardener class in August 2022. For more information about the program, please contact Bethany O’Rear at (205) 612-9524 or email bao0004@auburn.edu.