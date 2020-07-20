St. Clair County Master Gardener Course set to begin Aug. 26 (column)

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) sponsors the Master Gardener Program, which trains home gardeners in horticulture so they may volunteer service to civic, educational and community projects.
For many people, becoming a Master Gardener is a “bucket list” item because it allows them to take their lifelong interest in gardening and take it up a notch for the benefit of others.
As Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Out of adversity comes opportunity.” Since March, ACES professionals have been collaborating on the best ways to keep the Master Gardener Program productive and enriching.
Certified Master Gardener volunteers have been offered almost daily online educational content. Master Gardener volunteers have also taken on charitable and volunteer projects in new ways by participating in group projects through online collaboration or steering vegetable contributions from individual home gardens directly to local food banks.
The 2020 St. Clair County Master Gardener class of interns will be one of the first to benefit from the educational and technological innovations ACES has undertaken as a result of the pandemic.
Classes will be weekly on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 26 and continuing through Nov. 18 at the Pell City Municipal Complex Training Room, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway, Pell City, from 9:30 a.m.—2 p.m.
Morning sessions will be taught by Auburn professors and expert Extension agents in a hybrid format. Master Gardener interns will be able to choose between watching courses locally in a socially distanced classroom or through home internet access via Zoom.
The morning sessions cover the core subjects in the Master Gardener Handbook such as soils, botany, propagation and landscape design. This will be the first time Master Gardener interns will be enjoying the same lectures simultaneously across the state.
Afternoon sessions will be interactive and hands-on under the leadership of Bethany O’Rear, regional Extension agent. If state and county guidelines permit, there will be in-person instruction, but in any event — whether in-person or remotely — there will be lots of practical skills training, fun quizzes and individual and group homework and presentations.
It covers all the same bases of prior years’ classes but with special enhancements. If you have friends who have taken the Master Gardener class in the past, they may be jealous of this year’s agenda!
You must complete and submit an application, which is available online at www.aces.edu/mg. Registration is $150 and due by Aug. 19. For more information, please contact the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416 or O’Rear at 205-612-9524 or email bethany@aces.edu.