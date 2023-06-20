 Skip to main content
St. Clair County honors 23 soccer players on all-county boys' team

boys all county soccer st. clair

The 2023 St. Clair County all-county boys' soccer team.

 Bob Crisp | St. Clair County

Twenty-three local players were recognized for their performance in boys' soccer this spring and received all-county honors.

Ashville led all teams with eight representatives. Springville and Moody finished with six each counting Springville coach Cody Wilkerson.

2023 St. Clair All-County Boy’s Soccer Team

Coach of the Year- Cody Wilkerson (Springville)

Greyson Simpson- Ashville

Walker Griffith- Ashville

Auggie Lemonds- Ashville

Garrett Spears- Ashville

Bruce Pantoja- Ashville

Noah Hanson- Ashville

Kaylee Gonzales- Ashville

Anzlee Farmer- Ashville

Jonah Moman- Moody

Juan Garcia- Moody

Kayson Parker- Moody

Osvaldo Mancilla- Moody

Nelson Argueto- Moody

Marcus Carre- Moody

Stryder Shannon- St. Clair County

Isaac Schuler- St. Clair County

Sean Wagner- St. Clair County

Kevin Hernandez- St. Clair County

Matt Wolf- Springville

Trae Byrd- Springville

Ben Wood- Springville

Tristian Deloach- Springville

Eli Patterson- Springville

Editor’s note- Ashville was unable to field a girl’s team so several girls played on the boys’ team this year. Of those, Gonzales and Farmer earned all-county recognition.

