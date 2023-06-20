St. Clair County honors 23 soccer players on all-county boys' team

Twenty-three local players were recognized for their performance in boys' soccer this spring and received all-county honors.
Ashville led all teams with eight representatives. Springville and Moody finished with six each counting Springville coach Cody Wilkerson.
2023 St. Clair All-County Boy’s Soccer Team
Coach of the Year- Cody Wilkerson (Springville)
Greyson Simpson- Ashville
Walker Griffith- Ashville
Auggie Lemonds- Ashville
Garrett Spears- Ashville
Bruce Pantoja- Ashville
Noah Hanson- Ashville
Kaylee Gonzales- Ashville
Anzlee Farmer- Ashville
Jonah Moman- Moody
Juan Garcia- Moody
Kayson Parker- Moody
Osvaldo Mancilla- Moody
Nelson Argueto- Moody
Marcus Carre- Moody
Stryder Shannon- St. Clair County
Isaac Schuler- St. Clair County
Sean Wagner- St. Clair County
Kevin Hernandez- St. Clair County
Matt Wolf- Springville
Trae Byrd- Springville
Ben Wood- Springville
Tristian Deloach- Springville
Eli Patterson- Springville
Editor’s note- Ashville was unable to field a girl’s team so several girls played on the boys’ team this year. Of those, Gonzales and Farmer earned all-county recognition.