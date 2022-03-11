St. Clair County Historical Society hosts 34th annual fourth-grade history fair

The St. Clair County Historical Society held an awards ceremony for its 34th annual Fourth Grade History Fair at the Springville Museum of City History on March 2.
A total of 465 fourth graders from eleven schools participated. Dr. Leah Stover, assistant superintendent of Pell City School System was an honored guest at the ceremony.
The first place winner was Kaitlyn Canipe from Odenville for her project on Swan Bridge. Second Place went to Kadence Alsup from Coosa Valley whose project focused on the St. Clair County Co-Op. The third place contestant was Brayan Flores from Ragland who did his project on the John Inzer House
Honorable mentions included Elizabeth Cherry from Ashville, Elijah Fox Wheatley from Crossroads Christian, Alex Mata-Chavez from Eden, Savannah Burdette from Iola Roberts, Rosemary Roberts from Moody Middle, Emily Lamp from Springville, Kayla Colley from Steele and Abel Lee from Walter Kennedy.