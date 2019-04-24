St. Clair County High School senior Christen Martin signed a softball scholarship to play softball at Talladega College last week.
Martin is the 18-year-old daughter of Markus Martin, and she remembers playing T-ball with the boys at age 4.
She has attended the schools in Odenville since kindergarten, and started playing varsity softball with the Lady Saints while in the eighth grade. She is the backup catcher and also plays in the outfield. She generally bats fifth in the lineup.
Martin said she reached out to Talladega College first, and everything else just seemed to fall in place.
“At first, I had not planned on playing college softball, and was thinking about just enrolling at South Alabama,” Martin said. “I wanted to be close to the beach and seemed like a fun place to go. But, after I went to Talladega’s softball camp, I realized that I really did fit in with the coaches and the players there. When I had the chance to visit the campus, I thought it was really nice. Another advantage is that it is definitely close to home.”
Martin plans on majoring in art. She plans on taking one year at a time, and getting her basics out of the way first.
SCCHS softball coach Tim Chambless said this is really big for the SCCHS softball program.
“It’s really big for Christen,” Chambless said. “I couldn’t ask anything more out of her. She comes to work every single day, and it’s always ‘No sir, Yes sir’. She has worked really hard, and has come out of her shell this year. She’s not a talker, but she is one of the leaders on the team by example. This is a big deal for her and a big deal for our program. It’s also a big deal for the rest of our players to see that if you work hard, you can go on to play collegiate softball if you want to.”
As Martin’s senior season is winding down, she has a .298 batting average, .349 on-base percentage, and a .421 slugging percentage.
Martin’s dad said he was so very proud of his daughter.
“She has work hard since she was a little girl,” he said. “I remember working with her teaching her how to throw, hit and catch. Christen is a very shy, quite person, so I am glad to see this day come. I told her over and over that the harder she worked, the better she would become. She was always harder on herself than I ever was.”
SCCHS principal Brandon Taylor said Martin has worked very hard to get where she is today.
“We are very proud of her,” Taylor said. “She displays exactly what we want our kids to do on and off the field. She is a great representative of St. Clair County High School.”
SCCHS assistant principal Janet Bloomston was Martin’s middle school softball coach.
I would like to think I gave her that introduction to her softball career,” Bloomston said. “It has been wonderful to watch her grow into the outstanding softball player she is today. I am very proud of her.”
