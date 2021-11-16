St. Clair County High School celebrates its Veterans

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County High School students and faculty hosted a surprise Veteran's Day party for Sergeant Vickie Glover and Major Channing McGee
Not only have they served in the armed forces, but they are also now serving as instructors and role models for SCCHS students.
Students created stars for a display in the library for the party, JROTC officers J.D. Staub, Erica Murray and Krislyn Kelley took turns expressing their gratitude while guests enjoyed cookie cakes created by SCCHS senior Loia Jones.
"Our students and faculty did an exceptional job planning and carrying out the party — especially keeping it a secret,” St. Clair’s Visual Arts Teacher Mary Morrow said.
“This was our way to show how much we appreciate them and all that they have done and continue to do by being a positive influence on faculty and staff."