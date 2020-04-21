St. Clair County Health Dept. holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Pell City High (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Health Department held its first drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Pell City High School on Tuesday.
Robbie Stubbs, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Northeast District of the state Health Department, said staffers from the county Health Department and her office performed 31 tests for the virus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
She said staffers tested only those showing symptoms, but that turnout was not incredibly high. She said she believed everyone who came was tested.
“I don’t think we turned anyone away,” Stubbs said.
She also said everyone who came to the testing site said they had seen announcements for it, so she felt the department had gotten the word out sufficiently.
Stubbs said the purpose of the testing is to track the current trajectory of the virus, so any tests help work toward that goal. She noted many people may have been tested previously at other sites that were open in other counties.
“There's been a lot of testing going on, so there’s not a lot of need,” Stubbs said.
She said those who attended the testing were first screened for symptoms before being asked about other risk factors. Stubbs said early in the week anyone symptomatic would be tested, no matter other circumstances.
“Essentially, bottom line, if they have symptoms, they get a test,” Stubbs said Monday.
Other criteria included in screener questions: is a person immunocompromised; does he/she have comorbidities, is the patient age is 65 years or older, is the patient a health care worker, or is the patient associated with a long-term health care facility.
Following the swabs, tests were securely stored and transported to the state lab. Stubbs said results should take around four to five days to come back. She said there is a chance it may take longer because the state lab has recently been taxed due to the increase in testing statewide.
Stubbs also said all tests were given by the state free of charge.
Patients are asked not to call the Health Department seeking their test results. Stubbs said the department will contact them when the results become available, whether they test positive or negative.
Stubbs said testing efforts around the state are being organized at the district level of the state Health Department in conjunction with individual counties.
“We work with our EMAs … on if they think a testing site is necessary,” Stubbs said.
The state previously conducted testing in Sylacauga and at Talladega Superspeedway. Stubbs said the next drive-thru testing site in the Northeast District will be in Blount County.