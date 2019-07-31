ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- With 2020 just on the horizon, it is time to get the word out about the upcoming 2020 census.
A meeting was held recently at the Ashville Annex to discuss the census. Representatives from the municipalities as well as county leaders and the St. Clair County school board met to discuss the newly formed St. Clair County Complete Count Committee.
Deborah Howard said the main goal is to get the word out about the upcoming 2020 census.
“This committee will consist of county representatives, along with municipalities and community leaders,” Howard said. “The directive is to work with the local schools, libraries, churches, civic organizations, as well as other government agencies, to get the word out and ways you can respond. Also, this committee will help alleviate anyone’s apprehension of completing the census form.”
The guest speaker at last week’s meeting was Cody Jones, partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center. He said it was important for this information to get to the public because the census count will have an impact on everyone in St. Clair County.
Howard said the census count determines the amount of federal tax dollars returned to the community for schools, roads, SNAP program, meals on wheels, transportation, school lunch programs, Head Start and special education programs, just to name.
“Over the coming months, the St. Clair County Complete Count Committee will be organizing events, attending scheduled events and advertising where necessary to inform the community about the upcoming April 1, 2020, census and the importance (of responding), as well as how to respond,” Howard said. “These meetings are so very important because when census workers start knocking on doors, the public is informed and knows what to expect.”
Howard said census workers are still needed throughout St. Clair communities. Those interested can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs.
