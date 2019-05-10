ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Farmers Market kicked off its 2019 season on Wednesday, May 1, from 2-6 p.m. with free strawberry shortcake and hot dogs.
Hundreds turned out for the big 10th anniversary celebration at the market’s new location, Avondale Mills Walking Track, on U.S. 78 across from Fire Station #1.
Strawberries were in abundance because they are one of the first crops of the season grown in this part of Alabama.
Many questioned why there were no tomatoes, corn or even watermelons. Remember, this is a growers-only market, and our farmers can only plant these types of crops after the weather warms up, which has only been recently.
But don’t worry. Just about every type of produce you can imagine will be available soon, along with local honey, fresh eggs, goat milk soap, homemade baked goods and fried pies.
Officials have extended this year’s market season until Oct. 30, so you’ll have a longer time to purchase all of their tasty, locally grown products.
And, don’t forget, once you receive (if you qualified and applied for them earlier this year) those Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers from the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, you can use them to make purchases because this market is a redemption site.
As always, weekly drawings will be held.
For more information about what will be available at the market each week, be sure to like their Facebook page, St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market. And, someone from the St. Clair County Extension will be out there each week, too.
We hope to see y’all at the St. Clair County Farmers Market every Wednesday.
-- Lee Ann Clark is St. Clair County extension coordinator.