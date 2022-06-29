St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Program to host first veterans dinner and comedy show

The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Program has partnered with the Five 16 Foundation to host the first-ever St. Clair County Veterans Dinner and Comedy Show. The show will take place at Shadow Wood Manor, located at 4040 St. Clair Forest Road, Moody, AL, on Saturday, July 16, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a dinner provided by Corrine West, owner of Blacktop Bistro and Grace Receptions, and music and other entertainment will be provided by Blake Campbell DJ Services, both from Ashville. The comedy show will begin after dinner and will feature two Alabama natives.
First up will be Mike T, who was raised in Calhoun County, AL, and served in the Army as an infantryman from 1998-2003. He started his comedy career in June 2004, and by his third show, he won the First Annual Comedy Luau over 28 other seasoned comedians. Mike T has since performed throughout the Southeast, including the StarDome alongside John Witherspoon, Carlos Mencia, Pauly Shore, and Kevin Hart.
Following Mike T’s performance will be Opelika, AL native, Jody Fuller. Jody is a comic, speaker, writer, and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. Recently, Alabama Magazine selected Jody as one of Alabama’s top 40 men and women over 40 whose lives and careers are characterized by great levels of giving and achievement. He was also named as “one of the 15 Southern stand-up comedians that will make you laugh ‘til you cry” by “It’s a Southern Thing.” Fuller performs all over the U.S. for a wide range of groups, including troops at home and abroad. To date, Fuller has performed for U.S. military personnel in 15 countries and counting.
This event will be performed at no cost to the public thanks to the following sponsors:
• Humana
• Senior Health Solutions
• Lakeside Hospice
• Alabama Mailbox Company
• The Trinity Design Group, LLC
• Steve Sink with Edward Jones
• Carillon Oaks- Lincoln
• American Legion Post 107- Leeds
• Teresa Carden with Classic Home Mortgage Inc.
• Michelle Tumlin with Houston Project
• Stan Batemon of Pell City
• Joe & Karla Johnson, Owners of Shadow Wood Manor
Seating is limited, and you must pre-register to attend. To register, please call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416. To learn more about this event, please contact Curtis Pippin at 205-753-1156 or email czp0036@auburn.edu.