St. Clair County Extension Office Offers Online Workshops

The St. Clair County Extension Office has a variety of online workshops coming up that I have listed below. All links to register can be found on our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.
Identifying Birds by Sight and Sound Workshop: Birdwatching isn’t a new hobby, but it is one that is gaining in popularity. In the late 1800s birds were of little interest to most people. In the early 1900s things began to change, as bird clubs began forming. Bird watching also known as birding is popular because it is not hard to get started. All you need are a pair of binoculars and a field guide or an online app that will help you identify birds in your region.
You can begin your birding adventure in your backyard and then branch out as your confidence grows. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is here to help build your confidence! Whether you have been birding for years or are just beginning, you won’t want to miss this free workshop which will be held on May 18at 10 a.m. Join us as Carrie Threadgill, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries nongame program coordinator, teaches us how to identify birds by sight and sound. This hybrid event will be offered in-person at the Autauga County Extension office and via zoom. To register for the in-person event please follow this link: www.aces.edu/event/identifying-songbirds-by-sight-and-sound/ If you would like to join us via zoom, please register here: auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlceqpqTIpHdIeBkIdInhwGpeEoXl-pSsm
For more information please contact Lynn Dickinson, Regional Extension Agent, at (334) 303-8360 or emailrhodela@auburn.edu.
Property Lines, Fences, and the Law: Property lines define the points where your land begins and ends. Having a good understanding of your property lines is an important part of being a landowner. Knowing where your property begins, and ends can prevent potential unpleasantries or legal disputes with your neighbors.
If you are unsure how to prevent encroachment onto your property or how close to the property line you can build or install a fence, we are here to help. Join us for this valuable and free online webinar on May 20at 12 p.m. Montgomery attorney Mitch Henry who specializes in agricultural law and teaches agriculture law classes at both Faulkner and Auburn Universities, has volunteered to teach us what our rights are when it comes to encroachment, trespassers, property lines and fencing. To register for the webinar please follow this link: auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kc-Ggqj8tH9ThJj5sEJKhE02E4tnXndA6
For more information please contact Lynn Dickinson, Regional Extension Agent, at (334) 303-8360 or email rhodela@auburn.edu.
All About Azaleas: Learn more about propagating evergreen azaleas and native azaleas during this free webinar which will be held via Zoom on May 20 at 6 p.m. You must pre-register to attend at www.aces.edu/go/AllAboutAzaleas. This webinar series is being hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in partnership with the Alabamense Chapter of the Azalea Society of America and the Davis Arboretum at Auburn University. For more information please contact Shane Harris, Tallapoosa County Extension Coordinator, at (256) 825-1050 or email harria5@aces.edu.
Let’s Have a DEEP Conversation About Managing Your Diabetes: The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program is free and will provide six weeks of diabetes self-management strategies. Classes will meet every Tuesday beginning May 25 at 10:45 a.m. Participants will learn: Understanding the Human Body, Understanding Risk Factors for Diabetes, Monitoring Your Body, Being Physically Active, Planning Meals, Identifying and Preventing Complications, Learning about Medications and Medical Care, and Living with Diabetes: Mobilizing Your Family and Friends. To register online please follow this link: auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3hFor more information please contact Helen Jones, Human Sciences Regional Extension Agent, via email at herndhj@auburn.edu or call (334) 201-6775.
Virtual Pressure Canning Workshop: Learn safe home food preserving methods of pressure canning. Class will be held May 27at 5 p.m. and include pressure canning basics, overview of equipment, guest speaker, Dani Carroll, Extension Home Grounds Agent, live and recorded demos as well as a question and answer session. There is no fee to attend but you must pre-register at www.aces.edu/go/1974. Then tune in via ZOOM using your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
For more information, please contact Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent, at (205) 410-3696 or email treadas@aces.edu.
To keep up with all the latest happenings at the St. Clair County Extension Office, please “like” our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office. We also offer a bi-monthly newsletter. If you would like to be added to our mailing list, please call our office at (205) 338-9416.