St. Clair County equine academy & events venue offers ‘pandemic-friendly’ activities

Tucked away amid the beautiful landscapes of St. Clair County lies Heathermoor Farm Riding Academy, where owner Jennifer Fernambucq and her team offer horseback riding lessons with certified American Saddlebred horses.
The academy provides horseback riding lessons to as many as 120 students per week, some of whom have become skilled enough to compete in horse shows all over the Southeast.
Heathermoor Farm was established in 1965 -- the same year Logan Martin Lake was created -- by Anita and John Cowart, who also taught horseback riding. While Fernambucq has owned the farm for more than 20 years now, she planted her roots at Heathermoor Farm when she was just a kid.
Fernambucq said she took her first lesson from the Cowarts when she was 10 years old, after a friend from her ballet class introduced her. Eventually, she developed a passion for horseback riding and competed in shows with the Cowarts throughout her teenage years.
While in college, she was offered a job as a riding instructor at the farm. She happily quit the job she was working at the time to take the post at Heathermoor.
Later, when Mrs. Cowart retired, Fernambucq purchased the farm and began operating the business. Today, it is known as the state’s largest horseback riding academy program, with more than 40 American saddlebred horses. Fernambucq also serves as vice president of American Saddlebred Horse Association of Alabama (ASHAA).
There are only seven other horse riding farms in Alabama who are a part of the ASHAA, she says. Being a part of both the state and national charter is important, as it provides the academy’s clients with award and scholarship opportunities.
Fernambucq said that while the COVID-19 pandemic at first put a damper on performing in horse shows during the months of April and May, horseback riding has since provided a “pandemic-friendly” outlet for those looking to get out of the house and find a sense of normalcy.
“Horseback riding during COVID has been one of the healthiest things people can do and still feel normal,” Fernambucq said, adding that the activity easily allows for social distancing, as it is engaged in out of doors.
Heathermoor Farm offers lessons for not only competition purposes but also for just fun and exercise. Anyone can be a student as long as they are 5 years of age or older.
The riding academy also offers camps for those who are interested in horseback riding, even if they are not regular Heathermoor students. One of the more popular camps at the farm is a week-long summer camp that teaches youngsters years and older how to ride horses. This camp can help young riders decide if riding is something that they want to do more regularly in the future.
While Fernambucq already hosts riding lessons, horse shows, camps and other events at Heathermoor Farm, she’s now looking to add weddings to that list.
The beauty of Heathermoor Farm is no secret, and others have certainly taken notice. A representative of Wedding Wire, a wedding venue service, reached out to Fernambucq to encourage her to host weddings there.
Fernambucq said that in the past, she has hosted a few weddings for friends and family members, but as a working farm with animals, it didn’t always seem like a realistic idea to do so on a regular basis. However, Fernambucq and her husband relocated the farm from its original location in Leeds to Moody in St. Clair County five years ago, with the beauty and functionality of the landscape in mind.“We built it with the intent that you could do more with the facility,” she said.
Bridal tours are currently being given at the farm, although Heathermoor will not officially host weddings until summer of 2021. For more information, visit www.heathermoorfarm.com.