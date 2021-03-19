St. Clair County EMA launches new website and emergency alert notification system

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency launched a new responsive website on March 18 where residents can find the latest information regarding the operations of the agency. The new website also offers the ability to locate area storm shelters, report property damage/downed power lines and review information about emergency preparedness.
The new website serves as a 24/7 comprehensive information resource for the public and assists with community awareness. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they need from any device with simple navigation.
St. Clair County EMA director Patrice Kurzejeski said the goal with the website is to provide easy access to information for St. Clair County residents and visitors.
“The St. Clair County Commission, along with the EMA, wants the public to understand how we serve the community,” Kurzejeski said. “We want our community members to have the information they need when they need it. We encourage our residents to visit the website and send us any feedback they may have through our ‘Contact Us’ page.”
According to Kurzejeski, one of the most important services the website offers is registration to receive alert notifications for any man-made or natural disasters.
“Critical situations like severe weather require information to be shared quickly and effectively,” Kurzejeski said. “You decide what event you wish to be notified and how you would like to receive the alert. You can choose to receive a text message, cell phone call, email or land line call.”
To receive these alerts, register through the new website at www.stcema.org or https://member.everbridge.net/680601992560644/login.
For more information about the website, please contact the St. Clair County EMA at 205-884-6800 or visit www.stcema.org.