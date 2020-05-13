St. Clair County courts will resume in-person proceedings May 18

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County courts will return to in-person hearings beginning May 18, according to a new order from Presiding Judge Phillip Seay.
Seay said the new order comes with a new Alabama Supreme Court order that empowers individual presiding judges to make their own determinations on restarting in-person proceedings, while extending the existing state of emergency.
Seay’s order allows for in-person proceedings to take place with the following precautions: all parties will remain 6 feet apart; if it is available, hand sanitizer should be used; masks are recommended; staggered dockets will be implemented when needed; and only relevant parties, attorneys and members of the press will be allowed in the courtroom.
Seay said courtrooms will also have a limited capacity, noting his own courtroom, which normally holds 60 people, will only be allowed to have 16 inside at one time.
Anyone needing access to the courtroom after that 16 will need to wait in their car and will be notified when it is their turn.The courtrooms will also have markers on the floor to mark the proper social distance between people.
The judge said he feels opening the court back up to in-person proceedings will allow for types of proceedings that have been difficult to do virtually, such as traffic court, to resume.
Seay said he plans to meet with the other county district and circuit court judges, the district attorney and the sheriff to develop a complete plan for how these proceedings will be able to safely take place.
“It's a work in progress,” Seay said.
Seay’s order also allows for some virtual proceedings to continue to take place at the discretion of individual judges. He said because the courts had previously been authorized to do so, judges may continue to use that tool in situations when they see fit.
Seay said he appreciates the Supreme Court allowing presiding judges to make the decision for their counties instead of making a blanket proclamation.
“That's the reason the chief justice’s order is good, it lets each presiding judge make their own choice,” he said.
The one aspect of the state Supreme Court order that does apply a blanket proclamation regards jury trials. The order further extends the ban on jury trials that has been in place since the beginning of the state of emergency. The order now says jury trials are on hold until Sept. 14.