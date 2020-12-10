St Clair County courtrooms will be limited to 25 percent capacity for rest of month

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Judge Phillip Seay has announced courtrooms will be limited to 25 percent capacity for the rest of December.
In an order Wednesday morning, Seay mandated no in-person docket hearings will be held with a full courtroom. The order also limited who will be allowed in the courtroom.
“No witnesses, relatives, friends or onlookers, other than members of the press, will be allowed in the courtroom without prior court approval,” the order says.
It also strongly encourages attendees to wear facial coverings.
Seay said he issued the order based on a recent Zoom meeting with State Health
Officer Dr. Scott Harris. During the meeting, Harris suggested courts take more stringent measures in light of a recent spike in cases of COVID-19 statewide, Seay said.
The judge said the state has recently seen several thousand new COVID cases a day, and that spike is motivating the changes in his order.
“We feel like it's better to be on the safe side,” Seay said.
Seay’s order also calls for multiple courtrooms and staggered schedules to be used for dockets that cannot be accommodated with the capacity restrictions. He said when to use these measures will be up to each circuit or district court judge.
The order said other measures deemed necessary, such as virtual hearings, social distancing and plexiglass partitions, will continue to be used.
These added restrictions come a week after Seay and Talladega County Presiding Judge Chad Woodruff continued all jury trials in their respective counties due to COVID concerns.
At the time, Woodruff said that decision also stemmed from a conference with Harris.
Woodruff said Wednesday afternoon he had not entered any additional orders for Talladega County because most of the things included in Seay’s order were already being done.
“We were already limiting people in the courtroom and holding staggered dockets, and whenever possible, having bench trials with 10 or fewer people in the courtroom,” Woodruff said. “We’ve canceled large dockets through Dec. 31.
“With all that, we’ve still been able to keep up pretty well, but if we have to cancel any proceedings in January, that might change. We’ve already had to cancel jury trials and a grand jury, so hopefully, we won’t have to cancel any more.”
Jury trials in Talladega County are expected to resume in February.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.