St. Clair County Commission talks road work, Pell City jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, discussed progress made in relation to the Rebuild Alabama Act and new Pell City jail.
County Engineer Dan Dahlke presented St. Clair’s Rebuild Alabama Act annual report for the fiscal year 2020 to lay out how the county used its RAA funds.
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the state Legislature in 2019, raised Alabama’s gas and diesel fuel taxes. Part of the revenue from that increase will be distributed to counties and municipalities each year.
The county was allocated $793,471.86 as a result of the statewide gas tax. The county also received $400,000 of federal aid exchange funds from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The county’s main roadwork project for 2020 was the resurfacing and remarking of Gallant Road, off 231 in Ashville. By the end of the project, all of Gallant Road up to the St. Clair/Etowah County line will be resurfaced, totaling approximately 7 miles of new road.
The project was estimated to cost $668,000 but totaled at $570,835.31, with RAA funds left over to be used in the next fiscal year. Dahlke said as of Tuesday, the project is 85 percent complete.
The county also took on two bridge projects that will carry over into 2021, including the replacement of the bridge on Washington Valley Road in Springville and a bridge deck rehabilitation on County Road 10 and Kelly Creek Road in Moody. Both projects will begin in the new year.
New jail
The commission also approved the purchase of property to continue the expansion of the new jail in Pell City.
The county previously approved the purchase of four pieces of property directly beside the previous jail in order to expand the building for housing more inmates. The newly purchased lot currently houses the Pell City Church of Christ and adjoins one of the four lots already purchased.
In other matters, the commission:
Awarded $59,000 to Summit Waterproofing and $20,593.96 to CB&A Construction for the renovations of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Operations Center, with the recommendation of project manager Jason Goodgame;
Decreased the mileage rate from 57.5 cents to 56 cents per mile for county use of a personal vehicle;
Filled a vacant contract housekeeper position;
Approved a dispensing site agreement between the Emergency Management Agency, city of Moody and Alabama Department of Public Health to permit the ADPH to use the Moody Civic Center to administer COVID-19 vaccines;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to purchase firearms/rifles using the pistol permit fund. The purchase will require a budget amendment in the amount of $33,000;
Rejected a maintenance bucket truck bid due to the bid not meeting specifications;
Approved the Association of County Commissions of Alabama declaration page and participation agreement effective Jan. 1, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022;
Approved a payment to the ACCA Liability Self-Insured fund for property coverage in the amount of $251,144.43;
Increased the pay rate for the two part-time Technology Department positions from minimum wage to $10 an hour and agreed to repost the positions;
Reappointed Jeff Morgan to the Wattsville Water Authority;
Reappointed John Garrison and Erksine Funderburg to the St. Clair County Airport Authority; an
Approved a proposal from Tillman Consulting to handle the right of way acquisition process for the U.S. 411 and Park Avenue intersection improvement project budgeted at $25,900.