St. Clair County Commission tackles several routine biz items during meeting

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, when the Moody Lions Club presented an E-Mist Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer to Patrice Kurzejeski of the St. Clair County EMA Office.
This was followed by the discussion of several routine items.
During these discussions, the commission:
Entered into option contracts for real property;
Approved creating and posting a part-time maintenance position;
Approved a personnel request from Sheriff Billy Murray to be paid for a pistol permit.
Approved request from Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe to create and post an advanced pay grade 11 position to fill Teresa Sanders’ advanced clerk position. Sanders will retire Jan. 1, 2021;
Approved a quote, in the amount of $1,775, from Hixson Consultants Inc. building consultants for an initial condition assessment for the Alagasco St. Clair Operations Center;
Approved overtime pay for county IT Manager Glenn Morgan and any additional employees due to the cyber attack;
Approved grant compensation for the St. Clair County Board of Education employees who assisted during the cyber attack;
Adopted a resolution proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month;
Adopted the 2021 holiday schedule;
Approved consideration to revise the county’s authorized medical facilities for work-related injuries or illness and;
Approved a request from the public transportation Director Janet Smith to pay an invoice without a purchase order in the amount of $151.96 to Town & Country Ford. Smith was unable to get a purchase order due to the cyber attack.