St. Clair County Commission swears in incumbents for new terms, tackles routine items

The St. Clair County Commission held its regular meeting as well as its organizational meeting Wednesday, Nov. 11, to swear in incumbents Bob Mize, Ricky Parker and Tommy Bowers for their new terms.
After stepping in for the late Jimmy Roberts in July, this will be Mize’s first full term as District 4 commissioner.
This will also be Parker’s first full term. He joined the commission in February 2018 after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by Kenneth Crowe, who had accepted an appointment to be the county’s new revenue commissioner.
This will be Bowers’ second full term as District 3 commissioner. He was first appointed in 2014 by former Gov. Robert Bentley and was then elected to serve his first full term in 2016.
In other matters, the commission:
Adopted a resolution proclaiming Nov. 8-14, 2020, as Veterans Appreciation Week;
Awarded a demolition bid to Complete Demolition LLC for the Pell City Jail demolition. The cost to the county will be $91,000;
Approved a recommendation from Sheriff Billy Murray to award a bid to Galls: Equipment and Gear for Police for law enforcement uniforms;
Approved a declaration of emergency sick leave to a revenue commission employee;
And approved a request from Maintenance Supervisor Lynn Crow to purchase a 2009 Ford F-150 from E911 inventory in the amount of $12,588