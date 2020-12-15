St clair county commission recognizes James McGowan

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting on Dec. 8 to discuss routine matters and present a resolution to James McGowan honoring his service to the county.
McGowan has most notably served on the Pell City Council for 32-years and was the first African-American to serve on the council in 1984. He later served as mayor pro-tem for 14 years and council president for eight years.
He lost his bid for re-election in August.
McGowan also served as a telecommunications instructor at the Eden Career Technical Center for 27 years. He is currently working for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office as a sheriff’s deputy.
McGowan was born and raised in Pell City. He graduated from St. Clair County Training School and then later obtained his bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M University. He also received his advanced certification as a municipal officer.
McGowan currently attends the First Baptist Church of Pell City South, where he serves on the board of deacons and is on the musician team.
“Thank you to the chairman and other commissioners. It's just always good to be honored,” McGowan said. “When I think of honoring somebody, I always think I ought to be doing it for someone else, but to be honored, it just touches my heart to be standing here accepting this.”
McGowan said that holding public office is something that he has always enjoyed doing. ”When you’ve been in it as long as I’ve been in it, you have to miss it,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
Extended an employee contract for Niki Moss for another year, with the current contract expiring Dec. 20, 2020;
Approved a measure to purge the voters list;
Adopted a resolution expressing official intent to issue a general obligation warrant to pay or reimburse expenses related to the construction of the Ashville and Pell City jail facilities;
Renewed a maintenance agreement with Mobile Communications America for the St. Clair County EMA radio repeaters on Chandler Mountain and Bald Rock;
Approved the Sept. 30, 2020, financial statement to be published in the newspaper as required by law;
Revised John Meyers’ job title from information technology technician to assistant information technology manager;
Voted to register and become a member of the National Buyboard Cooperative;
Approved the purchase of one Sorter RS Body Security Scanning System for the Ashville jail in the amount of $140,750, which will be reimbursed from the C.A.R.E.S. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act;
Approved a demo use of 10 Iphones from FIRSTNET to review their service;
Appointed Bill Richvalsky to the Cook Springs Water Authority; and
Appointed Gary Hanner to the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the 2021 term beginning Jan. 1.