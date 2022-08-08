St. Clair County Commission paves way for school tax vote

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission paved the way for voters to decide whether to raise taxes in Odenville and Springville for school construction projects.
The commission unanimously approved two resolutions, which will allow Springville voters to determine whether ad valorem taxes will increase by 15 mills, while Odenville voters will decide on a 10-mill increase for their school district.
“I am excited about the opportunity for citizens to vote for our students again,” St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns said. “Both these resolutions came from the communities.”
Proposed tax hikes failed last November in a special tax referendum election for both Springville and Odenville. In Springville, a 15-mill increase failed by only 41 votes, while Odenville voters rejected a 12-mill increase by only 66 votes for their school district.
“Thank you St. Clair County Commission for allowing our community to put this on the ballot in November,” said Allison Gray, a member of the St. Clair County Board of Education. “I do think this election will have more supporters.”
School officials said a 10-mill ad valorem increase for a home valued at $100,000 is about $100, and a 15-mill increase for the same valued home is about $150 per year.
Burns said Springville is focusing on the construction of a new middle school, if the tax hike is approved by voters.
Of the increase in the student population in Springville, Burns said, “They are busting at the seams. We have to find space for them.”
He said additional funds raised by new tax revenue in Odenville could help pay for a new cafeteria.
“For a very long time, the intermediate school kids have walked down the sidewalk and across the parking lot, regardless of the weather, to eat breakfast and lunch,” Burns said. “So we want to have an opportunity to build a new cafeteria.”
He said school officials are going to meet with people in both communities to explain the needs of their schools and to get feedback from the communities for future projects.
“Our desire is to help these communities accomplish their goals,” Burns said.
He said it is unlikely that the additional tax revenue, if approved by the voters, could generate enough funds to build a new high school stadium at the St. Clair County High School campus, although Gray said she would still like to fund a new football stadium, which she believes would help bring the community together.
“Look at what gets the community out on Friday nights,” Gray said. “I hoped we could do this, but it remains to be seen.”
She said the St. Clair County Saints’ football stadium is several miles away from the high school.
“Right now, our football players, cheerleaders and band members have to load up onto a bus, like they are going to an away game,” Gray said.
Gray and board member Mike Hobbs, who represents the Springville School District, both said they believe the votes are there in their respective communities for a tax increase.
“I think the people who support this are there,” Gray said. “It’s just a matter of people getting out and voting.”
She said last November some people thought the vote was only a formality.
“I heard people say, ‘I didn’t go vote, because I thought it was going to easily pass,’” Gray said.
Hobbs said the upcoming November vote is important for the Springville schools.
“We’re running out of space,” Hobbs said. “We have homes being built all over Springville. If we don’t raise the ad valorem tax, our students could end up in trailers.”
Hobbs and Gray said they need the people who support the schools to come out and vote in November.
“We need the other people who didn’t vote, the yes votes, to come and vote,” Hobbs said, shortly after the school board approved the resolutions, the week before the commission’s stamp of approval.