St. Clair County Commission

The St. Clair County Commission recently approved its $41.2 million budget.

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

The St. Clair County Commission approved its FY20 budget recently. The following agencies will receive funding during the new fiscal year, which started Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Coosa Valley Youth Services - $292,000; St. Clair County Economic Development Council - $160,000; Animal Shelter of Pell City, Inc. - $125,000; Public Board & Recreation Board - $100,000; Service for the Aging - $75,000; St. Clair County Health Department - $58,000; Veterans Outreach Agent Assistant - $51,000; Jefferson State Community College - $50,000; Alabama Cooperative Extension System - $42,000; City of Ashville (archivist) - $24,000; St. Clair County Airport Authority and Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham - $20,000 each; St. Clair County Soil & Water Conservation and The Arc of St. Clair County - $15,000 each; Libraries at Ashville, Moody, Pell City, Odenville, Ragland, Springville and Steele - $10,000 each; Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health/Mental Retardation Authority - $8,800; St. Clair County Board of Education (performing arts) and City of Pell City (fishing tournament) - $7,500 each; Historic Development Commission and St. Clair County Leadership Program - $5,000 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Tunes Around Town), Town of Margaret (tourism), City of Moody (tourism) and City of Pell City (block party) - $2,500 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Special Olympics) and City of Springville (tourism) - $1,000 each.

In other business, the commission:

O Approved a retail beer and retail table wine (off premises only for both) for The Springs Country Store, located at 98 Jones Road in Springville;

O Approved  three-year maintenance agreements with Johnson Controls for the Annex Building in Ashville and the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;

O Approved an annual maintenance agreement with American Fire for fire protection for the Annex, both courthouses and jails in the estimated amount of $5,250 pending a review by county attorney James Hill III;

O Renewed inmate medical care contract with Quality Correctional Health Care;

O Reappointed Jamie Twenty to the library board;

O Approved various travel requests;

O Approved the payment of regular bills.

Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...