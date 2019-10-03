The St. Clair County Commission approved its FY20 budget recently. The following agencies will receive funding during the new fiscal year, which started Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Coosa Valley Youth Services - $292,000; St. Clair County Economic Development Council - $160,000; Animal Shelter of Pell City, Inc. - $125,000; Public Board & Recreation Board - $100,000; Service for the Aging - $75,000; St. Clair County Health Department - $58,000; Veterans Outreach Agent Assistant - $51,000; Jefferson State Community College - $50,000; Alabama Cooperative Extension System - $42,000; City of Ashville (archivist) - $24,000; St. Clair County Airport Authority and Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham - $20,000 each; St. Clair County Soil & Water Conservation and The Arc of St. Clair County - $15,000 each; Libraries at Ashville, Moody, Pell City, Odenville, Ragland, Springville and Steele - $10,000 each; Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health/Mental Retardation Authority - $8,800; St. Clair County Board of Education (performing arts) and City of Pell City (fishing tournament) - $7,500 each; Historic Development Commission and St. Clair County Leadership Program - $5,000 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Tunes Around Town), Town of Margaret (tourism), City of Moody (tourism) and City of Pell City (block party) - $2,500 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Special Olympics) and City of Springville (tourism) - $1,000 each.
In other business, the commission:
O Approved a retail beer and retail table wine (off premises only for both) for The Springs Country Store, located at 98 Jones Road in Springville;
O Approved three-year maintenance agreements with Johnson Controls for the Annex Building in Ashville and the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
O Approved an annual maintenance agreement with American Fire for fire protection for the Annex, both courthouses and jails in the estimated amount of $5,250 pending a review by county attorney James Hill III;
O Renewed inmate medical care contract with Quality Correctional Health Care;
O Reappointed Jamie Twenty to the library board;
O Approved various travel requests;
O Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.