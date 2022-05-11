St. Clair County Commission gives the go ahead for additional SRO’s for the county

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission approved a resolution to hire three more school resource officers for the county at the commission meeting held at the Ashville Annex on Thursday.
The county commission meeting followed a scheduled work session that featured a presentation of waste management scholarships given to high school seniors across the county and an approved retirement for Janice Simmons, who worked as an advanced clerk for the county for 23 years.
The agenda for the meeting had fourteen items for the commission members to address, including the request of the Asset Manager, Ashley Hay, regarding the COPS Grant which would give the sheriff’s department the green light to hire three additional school resource officers.
The COPS Grant, also known as the 75/25 Grant, would cost the county 25 percent of each individual officer’s $20,000 salary for three years. Following the three years of the officers, the county would be required to maintain their positions on the county payroll for an additional year.
The county currently has seven SRO’s stretched across twenty schools. The sheriff’s office met with Hay recently to discuss its concerns.
“They’re feeling a little overwhelmed and stretched out,” Hay said.
According to Sheriff Billy Murray, there are two full-time and five part-time SRO’s for the county.
Cutting the part time SRO’s was questioned as a possible solution by the commissioners, but Murray wasn’t in favor of this idea.
“You’re not gonna serve any purpose by cutting anything, as everything grows you kind of have to grow with it,” Murray said.
The commissioners voted to approve the hiring of three additional SRO’s following the input by both Murray and Hay.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the renewal of the Print to Mail service agreement for the check sealer.
—Approved the adoption of Resolution 2022-49 proclaiming the week of May 11-17, 2022, National Police Week.
—Approved the adoption of Resolution 2022-50 for Janice Simmons’ retirement.
—Approved the adoption of Resolution 2022-51 to amend hiring/compensation service credit practices of correctional officers pursuant to exigent circumstances.
—Approved the renewal of a three-year agreement with Cropwell Baptist Church for use of their facility for elections.
—Approved payment to Ryan Smith for renovations to the sheriff’s office restrooms in Pell City.
—Approved the renewal of the Microsoft Enterprise Licensing agreement.
—Approved the renewal of the lawn care contract with Lasley’s Lawn Care for another year.
—Approved a proposal from Daiken to repair the HVAC system and replace the basement server indoor unity in the Ashville Courthouse basement, estimated to cost over twenty thousand dollars.
—Approved the public works project with Shoal Creek Communications to install security cameras for the Ashville jail, estimated to cost more than $24,000.