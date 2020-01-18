St. Clair County Commission gearing up for paving

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County Road Department is gearing up for paving, with the commission agreeing at its Tuesday morning meeting to solicit a public works bid for a $700,000 paving project.
The commission approved soliciting a public works bid to resurface a 7-mile stretch of County Road 35, also known as Gallant Road.
County Engineer Dan Dahlke said the resurfacing is being paid for through the new Alabama state gas tax, which requires the solicitation of bids.
He pointed out this project is only 7 miles of more than 40 miles of road resurfacing projects the county’s Road Department has planned for the next two years. The total cost for the resurfacing projects is estimated at $4.2 million.
Dahlke said he is uncertain of the order in which the listed roads are to be paved.
Roads on the repaving project list include Camp Creek Road, Dry Creek Road, Chula Vista Mountain Road (from Mt. Olive to Pine Ridge), Depot Street (from the four-way to Riverside), 19th Street in Pell City, County Road 9, Pleasant Valley Road, Wolf Creek Road South, Woodsbend Road and Gallant Road.
Some of the roads, like 19th Street in Pell City, will only get “preservation measures” through resurfacing work.
“It is maintenance work,” Dahlke said. “It’s like changing the oil in your car.”
He said the work will help extend the life of the roads.
Last week, the commission, along with the county engineer, met with two representatives of McCartney Construction Company, a subsidiary of Vulcan Materials Company, which specializes in road paving.
St. Clair County has a contract with McCartney for its paving work, and the three-year contract is slated to expire in December 2020.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning told the representatives it was “very important” to complete the road projects on their schedule.
Representatives told the commission at the work session last week that the sooner the company has a schedule of road paving projects to be completed in St. Clair County, the better.
Commissioners said when the warmer summer months roll around, the demand for paving escalates, and the company is tied up with larger state highway projects.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Commissioner Jeff Brown told the representatives. “Ya’ll do great work, but when June, July, August get here and there is pretty paving weather, I feel like we are put on the back burner.”
County officials hope to better plan road work earlier in the year, and the resurfacing work on Gallant Road is expected to start in May, according to officials.
The commission discussed having another company pave county roads when McCartney is unable to during the peak of the road paving season, but Brown said he was uncertain whether that could work and questioned whether the county’s current contract with McCartney would allow commissioners to do so.
“If they are busy, everybody else is busy,” Brown said. “Everybody likes to pave in July.”
Mike Ford, senior construction manager with Vulcan Materials, said the key is providing the company with more information in advance so it could complete the work before summer arrives.
Brown said the demand problem is not just in St. Clair County, and the demand for paving continues to grow, especially with the additional tax dollars available from the state.
“It’s happening all over Alabama,” Brown told the representatives. “I’m not throwing all the blame on you … I know you want to do the work. That’s what you are in business for.”
County attorney James Hill III said a new contract could be drafted, allowing the commission more flexibility. If the contracted company is unable to do work, the commission could have an option to contract the work out to another construction company.
Commissioners said there are smaller companies in St. Clair County that can complete county paving jobs if Vulcan is tied up with a state contract.