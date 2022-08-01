St. Clair County Commission funds and oversees repairs to Memorial

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission has made sure the Veterans Memorial in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse will remain in place for a long time, after approving funds to repair the damaged concrete wall surrounding it, and giving it a fresh new look.
Commissioner Bob Mize said the matter was brought to the commission’s attention by the County’s property manager Lynn Crowe.
“The commission voted to fund it, and I volunteered to oversee it,” Mize said.
The commission allocated $17,000 for the project in June.
Mize said his grandfather, who raised him, was a concrete worker, so of course he was too while growing up.
The original concrete wall was built in 1989 and had deteriorated to a point where it was a possible hazard. The wall needed to be removed and replaced.
Mize said the actual memorial was brushed down, cleaned and covered with polyethylene plastic to protect it during the process of removing and replacing the wall surrounding it.
The old wall was removed carefully and a new concrete wall was poured. The wall is now reinforced with steel rebar, positioned both horizontally and vertically.
“It was done right,” Mize said. “I feel good about it.”
He said a lot of people had their hands in the project, even workers from Pell City.
Mize said Blake Nixon with the Pell City Street Department brought a crew to help out.
He said one day at about 5 a.m., city workers brought in heavy equipment to move two large concrete plant pots that were near the road, positioning them closer to the memorial.
“They are filled with rock and dirt,” Mize said. “I bet they weigh 500 to 600 pounds.
New lights were installed at the memorial, and a new receptacle with electrical outlets was installed, providing power, where ceremonies are held during Memorial Day services.
Mize said old shrubs were pulled up and new plants were planted, including Encore Azaleas.
He said Hazelwood Nursery in Pell City helped plan out what and how everything should be planted.
“We still have to install the new sprinkler system,” Mize said.
Former St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge and Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford remembers when the memorial was constructed in 1989, and he applauded the actions by the St. Clair County Commission.
“I think it is a very worthy thing to do,” he said. “The names on the memorial, the people who served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice, are there forever. Go look at it.”
The memorial has names of St. Clair County veterans who lost their lives during wartime. The specific war and the names of veterans, who fought and died in those wars, are etched onto long granite blocks.
Hereford, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, said the monument was a project by many of the local World War II veterans, with some Korean War and Vietnam veterans.
“But mostly it was those from the Greatest Generation,” he said. “I loved those guys.”
He remembers his late friend, Richard Gilbert, who was awarded a long-delayed Purple Heart during a Memorial Day Service at the memorial.
“He was my dear friend,” Hereford said. “After he died, I received his Marine Corps belt in the mail. His family sent it to me. I wear it every now and then. When someone asked me about it, I would say, ‘Let me tell you about my dear friend Richard Gilbert, who gave this to me.’”
As a POW, Gilbert survived the horrific Japanese Bataan Death March during World War II.
Hereford, 82, said he is thankful that the memorial is being taken care of, and he will always remember the many special programs he attended there.
Mize said the memorial is special to a lot of local families and veterans, just like Hereford and himself.
Mize, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard with the 20th Special Forces Group for six years, stood in front of the Memorial with a look of pride after overseeing a well done renovation of the memorial.
“I couldn’t think of a better group of people to do this for,” Mize said, looking at the memorial. “They mean a lot to me.”