St. Clair County Commission approves list of items

The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting in Pell City on Oct. 26 to discuss several routine items.
During the meeting, the commission:
—Approved a resolution to make traffic control changes at the Old Coal City Road and Florida Road Intersection;
—Approved obtaining Alabama Department of Environmental Management permits for various projects in the amount of $1,385 for each permit;
—Awarded a concrete pipe bid from Alcrete Industries for a pipe project in Pell City;
—Awarded a bid for the Kelly Creek Road project in Moody to WireGrass Construction;
—Approved an offer for the Tracks 2 of Park Avenue and U.S. 411 project;
—Ratified and approved and agreement between the sheriff’s office and Jacksonville State University to assist with certain forensic work;
—Entered into an agreement with Sain Associates for a broadband study across the county;
—Approved selling land to the city of Pell City for $2 million;
—Approved a retail liquor license for 231 Quick Package Store in Ashville and Y Package and Vape in Pell City;
—Approved an off-premises retail table wine license to 231 Quick Package store in Ashville;
—Amended the CDBG-CARES Act application from $1 million to $1.3 million for the Friendship Fire Department project.
—Approved sending a letter to the state of Alabama to extend the grant fund for the Trail End Project for an additional year;
—Rescinded a request from the city of Moody for an appropriation of $2,500 for Oktoberfest;
—Approved and EMA contract subscription with Most Wanted Government for one year in the amount of $1,995;
—Extended a contract with Auburn University/Alabama Cooperative Extension System through Sept. 30, 2022 in the amount of $35,000 for the Veterans Outreach Program;
—Approved a request from EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski to accept and approve an application for an Alabama Department of Public Health gant in the amount of $33,222;
—Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to apply for ADPH grant for detection and mitigation of COVID-19 in confinement facilities;
—Approved an advertisement in the amount of $1,000 for St. Clair County High School Sports Media Day with Stocks Broadcasting;
—Approved a three year agreement with KultureCity for the new Mental Health Officer’s certification;
—Changed Driver’s License Clerk April Griffin from contract to regular full-time county employee;
—Changed Transportation Clerk Sandy Simpson’s employment status from contract to regular full-time county employee;
—Rescinded a resolution to enter into a contract with ARC for the fiscal year 2022;
—And, Approved a request from a resident for a private family cemetery previously approved by the health department and St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation.