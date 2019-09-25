PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission approved the FY20 budget Tuesday during its regular meeting, and it is expected to be $41.2 million.
This budget includes a $.50 cent per hour cost-of-living adjustment to all eligible employees and officials.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood said health insurance increased by 8.57 percent, while dental insurance decreased 1.81 percent. The overall net increase in insurance costs for FY20 is $459,305. Total for all benefits (health, dental, life, cancer, etc.) for FY20 is $4.7 million.
“General fund revenues are estimated at $21.93 million, while general fund expenditures are estimated at $21.89 million,” Wood said. “This budget proves that St. Clair County is growing. We did have over $2 million in new requests even though we can’t grant everything. Come Nov. 1, we will make our final debt payment for road work.”
County attorney James Hill III said 12 years ago, this country and St. Clair County went through the greatest recession since the Depression.
“Now, 12 years later, St. Clair County is one of the highest rated local governments in Alabama,” Hill said. “That doesn’t happen by happen-chance or accident or because some business just decided St. Clair County would be a great place to locate. There are practices and policies that have been implemented, along with the assistance of all of our elected officials, including our municipalities and our Economic Development Council. There is a large array of reasons for why things like that have happened, including our ability to attract, retain and grow businesses that are inside St. Clair County.”
All the commissioners were pleased with the FY20 budget and said a lot of hard work went into preparing it.
