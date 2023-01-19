St. Clair County boys end losing streak with strong showing against Tarrant

ODENVILLE — On Thursday night, the St. Clair County boys ended a 7-game losing streak when the Saints beat Tarrant 49-41.
“It is great,” St. Clair County coach Steven Mizzell said. “Kids nowadays are result-oriented. To get that win, and we will look at the film and build on it and to have some success and to be able to show the things we’re doing (are) successful and help us win games is going to be important going forward.”
The Saints beat Tarrant on Nov. 16 by four points to secure a road victory. Although the final score on Thursday night didn’t reflect a dramatic difference, the Saints actually held a 19-point lead with less than 3:30 to play.
Then in the final two minutes, both defenses softened, allowing some easy transition shots to fall through on each side.
What to know
— St. Clair County junior Briquon Lambert paced the Saints with a game-high 16 points.
— Tarrant threatened to close the gap in the final four minutes of the second quarter, but St. Clair County senior Jayce Mickens scored 7 of his 13 points during that stretch to give the Saints a 20-13 lead at the break.
— Tarrant freshman Jay’len Simmons scored a team-high 11 points, 10 of which came in the game's final three minutes.
Who said
— Mizzell on Lambert: “He is kind of our spark. We get going if he is scoring. … That is good for us to have a guy like that. He was out early in the season, and for him to come along like he’s come along, it is going to be great for the team moving forward.”
— Mizzell on Mickens: “He’s a good leader. We have been preaching for those guys to lead the players, and he has done a good job of that.”
Next up
— St. Clair County travels to Westbrook Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Saints will then face Victory Christian at Ragland on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the opening round of the county tournament.