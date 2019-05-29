St. Clair County School System

The St. Clair County Board of Education recently released a list of employees whose contracts were not renewed for the upcoming academic year.

 Submitted

CERTIFIED

Margaret Elementary School

Yohna Leigh Mills, fifth-grade teacher; Kyra Dewitt Paliescheskey, third-grade teacher; and James A. Smith, Fine Arts.

Moody High School

Jerry Glen Yancy, driver education teacher; Trisha L. Forsythe, English teacher; Joshua Thomas Cheek, history teacher; Valerie Crider Hubbard, math teacher; and Hollie Breann Arrington, Special Education teacher.

Moody Jr. High School

Lindsey Dunlap Frost, math teacher.

Odenville Elementary School

Lacie Michelle Wideman, Special Education Preschool teacher; and Sonya Powell Dalrymple and Amy Elizabeth Walker, Special Education Small Group Setting teachers.

Odenville Intermediate School

Stephanie Allison Hall and Sarah Lovelady Sims, fourth-grade teachers.

Odenville Middle School

Shannon Marie Little, 10-month counselor; and James Ronald Hancock, science teacher.

Ragland High School

Jennifer Alexandra Morgan, English teacher.

Springville High School

Jennifer Camille Mitchell Kline, science teacher.

Springville Middle School

Joshua Loyd Bailey, language/arts teacher.

CLASSIFIED

Ashville High School

Denise Morrison Mattison, part-time Special Education aide.

Margaret Elementary School

Pernelia Haynes and Cindy A. Meacham, CNP workers; and Amanda Tate Matthews, Special Education aide.

Moody High School

Paula Bennett, custodial, 8 hours; and Jennifer Lynn Riker, Special Education aide.

Moody Middle School

Patsy Lee Roper, CNP worker.

Odenville Elementary School

Christina Marie Moore, Special Education Preschool aide; and Nancy Lynn Brantley, bus driver.

 

Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.

 

