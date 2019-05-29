The St. Clair County Board of Education recently released a list of employees whose contracts were not renewed for the upcoming academic year.
CERTIFIED
Margaret Elementary School
Yohna Leigh Mills, fifth-grade teacher; Kyra Dewitt Paliescheskey, third-grade teacher; and James A. Smith, Fine Arts.
Moody High School
Jerry Glen Yancy, driver education teacher; Trisha L. Forsythe, English teacher; Joshua Thomas Cheek, history teacher; Valerie Crider Hubbard, math teacher; and Hollie Breann Arrington, Special Education teacher.
Moody Jr. High School
Lindsey Dunlap Frost, math teacher.
Odenville Elementary School
Lacie Michelle Wideman, Special Education Preschool teacher; and Sonya Powell Dalrymple and Amy Elizabeth Walker, Special Education Small Group Setting teachers.
Odenville Intermediate School
Stephanie Allison Hall and Sarah Lovelady Sims, fourth-grade teachers.
Odenville Middle School
Shannon Marie Little, 10-month counselor; and James Ronald Hancock, science teacher.
Ragland High School
Jennifer Alexandra Morgan, English teacher.
Springville High School
Jennifer Camille Mitchell Kline, science teacher.
Springville Middle School
Joshua Loyd Bailey, language/arts teacher.
CLASSIFIED
Ashville High School
Denise Morrison Mattison, part-time Special Education aide.
Margaret Elementary School
Pernelia Haynes and Cindy A. Meacham, CNP workers; and Amanda Tate Matthews, Special Education aide.
Moody High School
Paula Bennett, custodial, 8 hours; and Jennifer Lynn Riker, Special Education aide.
Moody Middle School
Patsy Lee Roper, CNP worker.
Odenville Elementary School
Christina Marie Moore, Special Education Preschool aide; and Nancy Lynn Brantley, bus driver.
