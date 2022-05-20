St. Clair County BOE member Mike Hobbs named president of Georgia Highlands College

St. Clair County Board of Education District 2 representative Mike Hobbs accepted the position of president of Georgia Highlands College on Wednesday, effective July 1.
Along with serving on the county’s school board for four years, Hobbs has served in numerous other roles for committees and boards around the county including the parks and recreation board and the leadership St. Clair County board.
Hobbs, who currently serves as vice president for student affairs and athletic director at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, has pushed and advocated for mental health both at Jefferson State and on the St. Clair County Board of Education.
“Mental health is close to me and dear to me,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs was instrumental in Jefferson State’s creation of Jeff Care, a dedicated team of staff committed to maintaining and promoting safety and well-being for all those at Jefferson State.
Hobbs recently mentioned the need for mental health advocates in the St. Clair County school systems at the last county school board meeting May 17.
“K12 is trying, and that’s what I was doing was challenging St. Clair County because St. Clair County is where I live,” Hobbs said. “Challenging St. Clair County to put money towards it, focus on it before we lose somebody.”
Hobbs plans to continue his push for mental health advocating in his new role with Georgia Highlands.
“We really need to focus on mental health because it’s part of society’s makeup now,” Hobbs said.
According to Hobbs, before leaving St. Clair County, he plans to find someone who’s just as passionate about the county to replace him on the various boards he’s been committed to.
“I’m going to find someone that has the same passion that I do and has, hopefully, an educational work history,” Hobbs said. “I hope that I brought to those boards passion and an education background.”
According to Hobbs, his connection to St. Clair County will still be strong.
“Everybody will still have my cell phone number, I will only be a call away,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs said of his time with Jefferson State and the various boards he serves across St. Clair County, he hopes he left a legacy of helping people.
“Without education there’s no telling where I would be,” Hobbs said. “My kids and my grandkids will know that there’s something beyond K12, whether it be college, workforce development, career tech.”
With his time with the county’s school board in mind, Hobbs said he’s most proud of the board coming together when the pandemic hit. According to Hobbs, when the pandemic was looming and hitting the county hard, he asked the St. Clair County Schools Chief Financial Officer Traci Higgins to come up with a way to have stipends for teachers to clean their classrooms.
“The last two Christmases we were able to find a cleaning stipend so we could go above and beyond to keep their classrooms clean,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs said he’s excited about the next phase of his life and hopes to bring his experiences from St. Clair County and Jefferson State with him to Georgia Highlands.
“I’ve always wanted to take my years of experience and make them part of a college community and atmosphere,” Hobbs said. “An atmosphere of learning, engagement, and opportunity.”