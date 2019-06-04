At a special called meeting last week, the St. Clair County Board of Education approved various personnel actions, including the hiring of the following employees:
Kelley Marie Helms, preschool aide, Ashville Elementary; Steven Craig Porter, assistant principal, Ashville Middle; Sabra Thomas Dalton, special education teacher, Ashville Middle; Julie Marie Bedford, special education preschool teacher, BOE office; Jared N. Mills, counselor, ECTC; Caitlyn Robertson Smith, fifth-grade teacher, Margaret Elementary; Emily Elizabeth Bender, first-grade teacher, Margaret Elementary; Emily Kessler Chesser, fourth-grade teacher, Margaret Elementary; Michael Biondo, Sarah Elizabeth Robertson and Lauren Rowe Burke, third-grade teachers, Margaret Elementary; Skylar Ashten Reaves, enrichment teacher, Odenville Elementary; Marlee Rochelle Ross, first-grade teacher, Odenville Elementary; Angela Brantley Cisco and Kimberly Grace Isdell, kindergarten teachers, Odenville Elementary; Taylor Paige Register, second-grade teacher, Odenville Elementary; Meagan Hall Hyde, special education teacher, Odenville Elementary; Krystal Nicole Hunt, speech/language pathologist, Odenville Elementary; Kerri Louise Cochran, CNP worker, Odenville Elementary; Cassandra Diane Stallings, math teacher, Odenville Middle; Kayla Marie Farris, first-grade teacher, Springville Elementary; Melissa Mosley Moore, second-grade teacher, Springville Elementary; Erin Feiner Zellar, career tech consumer science teacher, St. Clair County High; Sarah Brooke Patterson, English teacher, St. Clair County High; Penny Parker Townsend, custodian, St. Clair BOE; and Stephanie Nicole Tallent, preschool aide, Steele Jr. High.
The BOE also hired Kristie Michelle England and Lindsey Willard as substitute bus aides.
The BOE accepted the resignations of Julie Burleson Talton, principal, Margaret Elementary; Shelby Taylor Raulston, fourth-grade teacher, Moody Middle; Joshua Heath Landers, social studies teacher, Odenville Middle; Darrell Alan Moncus, science teacher, Ragland High; and Matthew C. Glover, driver’s education teacher, St. Clair County High.
