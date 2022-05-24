St. Clair County BOE approves day program agreement following a hefty discussion

ODENVILLE — Superintendent of schools Mike Howard discussed and dismissed rumors about the county day program before sharing future plans for the program at the last St. Clair County Board of Education’s regular meeting.
On Tuesday, May 17, the St. Clair County Board of Education met at the Odenville Middle School auditorium at 5 p.m. to discuss 18 agenda items as the school year comes to a close, including item 13 — consideration and approval for the Day Program Agreement between the day program and the alternative school.
According to the board’s website, the St. Clair County Day Program is a program which has a mission of preventing juvenile crime. The program was implemented to combat school dropout rates, juvenile crime, and the strain that comes along with juvenile court.
“The whole point, when three years ago when I started the process of diving in and looking because if the board is going to provide resources, finances or anything towards students I want to make sure that you are getting everything that you intend for our students in St. Clair County,” Howard said.
According to Howard, from the beginning his stance on the day program has been how to make it the best and create a partnership.
“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and all this other stuff,” Howard said. “It was never my intent in any capacity to try to close a program, it was never my intent.”
Howard said his intent is to make the day program the best program in the state.
“The partnership between the alternative school and the day program has to be top notch,” Howard said. “It is a reformed facility that’s going to turn our students around that are going down a wrong path, to get them back into our schools.”
According to Howard, it’s imperative that those in the county are aware and sure that the money delegated to this program is being used the right way and showing results.
“I’m in agreement of the partnership agreement here, I think it’s where it needs to be right now moving forward,” Howard said. “Is there things that we still need to address and move forward with, yes absolutely.”
According to numerous board members present at the meeting, communication has been lacking between the entities and needs to strengthen to improve the program and move forward.
Following the discussion, the board approved the agreement and continued on with the budget.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved policy No. 4.15 released time credit;
—Approved BOE summer floor services to be awarded to perfections improvement;
—Approved a change order for the partial reroofing of Ruben Yancy Alternative School and St. Clair County Board office architects job;
—Approved the Tiger Baseball Club to use St. Clair High School baseball field for practice on Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.;
—Approved the St. Clair Extension office to use Moody High School FACS Department for one day workshops for youth on July 6,7,13, and 14 of this year; and
—Approved for Moody Junior High School seventh- and eighth-grade students to take an educational trip to Monticello, Gettysburg, Philadelphia and New York City from March 20-24, 2023. All expenses will be paid by students and transportation provided by charter bus.