St. Clair County BOE approves 5-year capital plan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education unanimously approved a capital plan for fiscal years 2021-26.
The move came during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The state Department of Education requires each school system to have a five-year plan to confirm its wants and needs in order to receive possible funding.
For an item to be included in the plan, it has to cost over $50,000. This plan is updated annually and can be updated throughout each fiscal year.
The board plans to put an estimated $4.5 million towards roofing over the next five years.
“Moody Middle School and Springville High School are the top two priorities right now, but they’re also the most expensive of all the roofs,” said Superintendent Mike Howard.
The board also hopes to replace the roofs of Springville Middle, Ruben Yancy Alternative, Moody High, Steele Junior High, Ragland High and the Central Office.
The capital plan also calls for building four new schools, including Moody Junior High, Springville Junior High, Ashville High and a newly proposed virtual preparatory academy and fine arts center.
The estimated cost for these schools are budgeted at $110.5 million.
The board also approved an estimated $4.5 million in land improvements. These include a second entrance at Margaret Elementary, land drainage systemwide and a new competition track for countywide use.
Other miscellaneous updates and additions are included in the plan, such as lunchroom upgrades and classroom renovations, and are budgeted at an estimated $98.1 million.
The overall estimated cost for the five-year capital plan comes to $217 million.
In other matters, the board:
Approved minutes from the Aug. 4, Aug. 18 and Aug. 28 meetings;
Approved revised Policy 4.45 for service animals;
Approved the disposition for fixed assets for September 2020; and
Read the superintendent's report and monthly financial report.