MOODY – The St. Clair County Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 Salary Schedule during its regular meeting Monday. The majority of the discussion was about athletic supplements.
Superintendent Mike Howard said he wanted to propose an increase in supplements for varsity coaches.
“I want to put them on a step pay raise as well,” Howard said. “Not just a blanket this is what you get. The more experience they have, the more money they can receive as coaches. This will promote people staying in coaching without jumping to other counties where the pay is better. It’s not where we want it to be, but we are trying to move in the right direction. We appreciate the hard work they put in.”
BOE member Mike Hobbs said he would like to make a recommendation that some numbers are put together for the middle school coaches as well.
“The middle school coaches are as paramount as the high school coaches,” Hobbs said.
Howard said he had the numbers for the middle school coaches’ supplements. He said if each step raise were an additional $250 for all of the middle school coaches who fall into that category, you are looking at an additional $20,000-$30,000 per year.
“The varsity coaches supplement at most is going to cost $50,000,” Howard said. “If you combine those supplements (for coaches with 17 years of experience) we are looking at $80,000 increase in athletic supplements at most.”
Hobbs said the reason he brought up middle school coaches is they recently lost some coaches for next year.
“If you take how much time and effort those guys put in after school, during school, summer and prep time, supplements are minute now anyway,” Hobbs said. “We’re only talking about adding an additional $250. I think we are losing coaches all over the place to go and do other events elsewhere. This may be something good to show them that we support them. If it retains two students at one school, that money will pay back ten-fold through retention.”
BOE member Bill Morris gave two examples where two coaches left this year to go to another school system making more money but with fewer responsibilities.
“It’s really sad,” Morris said.
The board approved the salary schedule for the varsity coaches. Howard said he would bring the numbers for the middle school coaches to the May meeting for the board to vote on.
