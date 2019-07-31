ASHVILLE – Before the start of last week’s St. Clair County Board of Education regular meeting, a 90-minute work session was held to discuss options concerning transfer tuition procedures.
The BOE found out there is no quick, easy solution to this problem, which has been building for years as St. Clair County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the state.
Should a student be allowed to live in one school zone and attend another school? What would be the cost if the student wanted to do that?
Superintendent Mike Howard said there are a couple of proposals they are looking at as it relates to tuition transfers.
“One is tuition for any student wanting to go to a school they are not zoned for,” Howard said. “The other proposal is no transfer allowed at all, which aligns with our current policy that states students are to attend the school they are zoned for. I would like to know how you as a board, want to handle in-county and out-of-county tuition.”
Howard said he left the out-of-county tuition the same, and the tuition rate is $2,500 per child per year.
Howard also said since he has been superintendent, he has received more than 700 requests to allow students to be in a school they are not zoned for, and he continues to get them every day.
“We need to put some type of guidelines on that,” he said. “My last two months have been spent reviewing these 700 documents. We are sort of violating our own policy because it states students are to attend the school they are zoned for. But, we are not following that.”
BOE President Scott Suttle said they have reached a point where they have eased away from the way the policy was written concerning this.
“We have reached a point where we have to do one of two things,” Suttle said. “We need to either amend that policy or enforce that policy. We can’t continue to contradict ourselves.”
BOE member Allison Gray said things do happen that create hardships, but at the same time, not all hardships are at the level where schools need to be changed.
“If we attach some sort of fees with that, it may cut down on some of the transfer requests,” Gray said.
Howard said in researching school districts in Shelby County, Jefferson County, Leeds and Sylacauga, he found they all charge tuition for out-of-zone students.
“They do not have many requests to be out of zone,” he said. “It is definitely not working right now the way we have it going.”
BOE member Bill Morris said they need to do the right thing, and get the politics out of it and charge tuition.
The BOE did not make a decision about this later in the regular meeting, because there are still so many unanswered questions.
Questions like:
O Would some students be grandfathered in?
O How much would tuition cost?
O When would the money be due?
O How much money would it cost? (Howard said his proposal would be $1,500, because that’s what everyone else is charging).
“These are the things we need to discuss and talk about,” Howard said. “No matter what decision we make, there are going to be upset people. We just have to do what is right for the students.”
BOE member Nickie VanPelt said she likes the no transfer allowed at all proposal.
“I am against charging tuition to in-county students,” VanPelt said.
Springville Elementary School Principal Greg Moore said he sees the situation from both sides.
“When you get almost 60 requests for hardship transfers, our building is already maxed out,” Moore said. “We have nowhere for anybody to go. We are human, and we have a heart for people, so you want to do what’s best for a child.”
Howard said they are looking at having 9,500 students this year, which is 250 more than last year.
“In three-to-five years, we’re looking at over 10,000 students,” Howard said. “We have to put them somewhere. Springville Elementary is the most effective right now with overcrowding with students not being in the right zone. If that trend continues, we will be bringing in portables in certain locations in order to serve the kids. And nobody wants portables.”
When asked which schools could accommodate more students, Howard said Ragland, Ashville High, Ashville Middle, Steele and Odenville Middle.
“Springville is at full capacity,” Howard said. Everybody in our school districts have four schools (Steele counted in the Ashville district) with the exception of Springville, and they have only three schools.”
Howard said it is hard saying no to a student who wants to transfer, but the other 39 kids in that classroom deserve to have a classroom without being overcrowded because he does not say no.
“I’ve had to be the bad guy and say no,” Howard said.
BOE member Marie Manning said it is tough being the bad guy.
“But if we have a school that is overcrowded, it is critical that we do not overcrowd it anymore,” she said.
