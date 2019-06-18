The St. Clair County School Board is getting teachers and employees in place for the upcoming school year. Last week at a special called meeting, the BOE approved the following personnel items:
Taylor Nicole Brady, Ashville Elementary, preschool aide; Crystal D. Rogers, Ashville High, CNP worker; Trina Mitchell Freeman Pitts, Margaret Elementary, fine arts teacher; Jose Danielle Strong, Margaret Elementary, first-grade teacher; Molly Morgan Brooks Bean, Margaret Elementary, kindergarten teacher; Eric Benjamin Miller, Moody High, English teacher; William Walker Clayton, Moody High, social science teacher; Christa J. Norman, Moody High, special education teacher; Zina Geraldine White, Moody Middle, CNP worker; Richard Leroy Joiner, Ragland High, science teacher; Katherine Elise Riker, Springville Middle, intervention/reading teacher; James W. Weimer, St. Clair County Bus Shop, mechanic.
Also hired was Elizabeth Edwards Grimes as the new principal at Margaret Elementary.
In other personnel moves, Deborah Ray Casprowitz was named as a system-wide substitute bus driver; Jessica Alverson Tollison’s contract was changed from part-time intervention teacher to intervention teacher at Moody Elementary; and Connie Deann Davis’ contract was changed from CNP worker at Springville High to CNP assistant manager at Steele Jr. High.
The BOE also accepted the following resignations: Ivone Do Carmo Millirons, Federal Programs Ell teacher; Shannon Jones Byers, Odenville Middle, reading teacher; Rhenda Lee Whittington, Odenville Middle, Title I teacher; Julie Hutcheson, Springville Elementary, Special Ed aide; and Cecelia Duvall, SCCHS, math teacher.
The BOE approved the following voluntary reassignments: Darla D. Owens, kindergarten teacher to preschool teacher at Moody Elementary; Amy Davis Pitts, Special Ed teacher to reading teacher at Odenville Middle; Sara Beth Saruse, second-grade teacher to first-grade teacher at Springville Elementary; Leslie Colafrancesco, first-grade teacher to kindergarten teacher at Springville Elementary; and Melissa Amber Echols, kindergarten teacher to preschool teacher at Springville Elementary.
The board accepted the following voluntary transfers: Denise Wise, bookkeeper at Margaret Elementary to bookkeeper at Ashville Elementary; Billy Ray Morris, career prep at SCCHS to career prep at Moody High; and Bethany Hill Haynie, first-grade teacher at Margaret Elementary to second-grade teacher at Springville Elementary.
The board also approved the retirement of Shaye Garst, Moody Elementary, intervention teacher.
